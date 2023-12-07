And They Point and Screech

Circling the drain
Wonder what circle of hell a toilet bowl flush might land in
  
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
59
Wanting to be Wrong
Probably just imagining things
  
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
19

July 2024

Snap! Crackle! Pop!
Physics 101
  
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
12

June 2024

Oh Yeah? Here’s Some Memes and Stuff
Somehow a memefest is happening
  
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
31
Going off half cocked
Legal system perhaps coming up a bit short?
  
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
16

May 2024

Chicago Style Deep Dish Measles
Always good to warm up with some piping hot measles before digging into the full op.
  
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
30

February 2024

All Hail The Mouth of Chucklepants!
Then thou art the spokesperson, old greybeard?
  
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
26

January 2024

Lions and Tigers and Pandemics Oh My!
Truth is like a…
  
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
89

December 2023

They’re still doing it
A peek into academic jabbery
  
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
52

November 2023

Those Effing Coxsackies!
Is Hand Foot and Mouth Disease another RSV?
  
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
16

October 2023

Hiya CDC!
I still can’t figure out how to get kicked off Twitt..X
  
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
14

September 2023

And around we go
Its injection season
  
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
9
