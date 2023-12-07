And They Point and Screech
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Circling the drain
Wonder what circle of hell a toilet bowl flush might land in
19 hrs ago
•
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
69
Share this post
Circling the drain
drflurmgooglybean.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
59
Wanting to be Wrong
Probably just imagining things
Aug 3
•
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
17
Share this post
Wanting to be Wrong
drflurmgooglybean.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
19
July 2024
Snap! Crackle! Pop!
Physics 101
Jul 20
•
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
7
Share this post
Snap! Crackle! Pop!
drflurmgooglybean.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
June 2024
Oh Yeah? Here’s Some Memes and Stuff
Somehow a memefest is happening
Jun 29
•
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
38
Share this post
Oh Yeah? Here’s Some Memes and Stuff
drflurmgooglybean.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
31
Going off half cocked
Legal system perhaps coming up a bit short?
Jun 12
•
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
16
Share this post
Going off half cocked
drflurmgooglybean.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
May 2024
Chicago Style Deep Dish Measles
Always good to warm up with some piping hot measles before digging into the full op.
May 19
•
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
21
Share this post
Chicago Style Deep Dish Measles
drflurmgooglybean.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
30
February 2024
All Hail The Mouth of Chucklepants!
Then thou art the spokesperson, old greybeard?
Feb 21
•
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
11
Share this post
All Hail The Mouth of Chucklepants!
drflurmgooglybean.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
26
January 2024
Lions and Tigers and Pandemics Oh My!
Truth is like a…
Jan 22
•
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
72
Share this post
Lions and Tigers and Pandemics Oh My!
drflurmgooglybean.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
89
December 2023
They’re still doing it
A peek into academic jabbery
Dec 7, 2023
•
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
32
Share this post
They’re still doing it
drflurmgooglybean.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
52
November 2023
Those Effing Coxsackies!
Is Hand Foot and Mouth Disease another RSV?
Nov 7, 2023
•
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
18
Share this post
Those Effing Coxsackies!
drflurmgooglybean.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
16
October 2023
Hiya CDC!
I still can’t figure out how to get kicked off Twitt..X
Oct 1, 2023
•
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
21
Share this post
Hiya CDC!
drflurmgooglybean.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
September 2023
And around we go
Its injection season
Sep 6, 2023
•
Dr. Flurm Googlybean
14
Share this post
And around we go
drflurmgooglybean.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
© 2024 Dr. Flurm Googlybean
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts