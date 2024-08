I’ve been finding I need to try to dig out numbers from public data, read source docs in places like medarxiv, etc. to disentangle what I read/hear in things we used to think of as news. Often come to different conclusions, so this seemed like a good way to sling that out where others can use/comment/rip apart, etc.

The Dr in my alias here is genuine, in science, but not biology. I do not play anyone on TV, nor did I stay in any particular hotel chain last night.