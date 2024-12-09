So yesterday I wanted to come up with something to highly confuse whoever was operating an Elon bot that was suddenly posting over at Sage’s stack, so I coached chatgpt into the following. I was actually pretty impressed at the results. It starts off a bit tedious, but just keep reading. It all works out neatly in the end. No, it really doesn’t have anything to do with anything:

Oh my gosh, you’re never gonna believe what happened, like, okay, so first, I was in the cafeteria at school, right, and Becky was all like, “You’re sitting in my spot,” but it’s totally not her spot because, like, who even has a spot in the cafeteria when everyone just sits wherever unless it’s, like, some kind of Mean Girls vibe where people start calling dibs on tables like they own the place, but whatever, so I move my tray, and OMG, the spaghetti is, like, totally fake because who even puts that much orange sauce on something unless they’re trying to make it look like an art project, not lunch, but anyway, I sat by the window, and then Tommy walks in, and he’s wearing that denim jacket with the ripped sleeves, you know, the one I said he looked totally awesome in, but Stacey was like, “Ew, no, he looks like he just fell out of a Def Leppard poster,” which, first of all, is totally not an insult because Def Leppard is awesome, and second, Stacey literally wears fluorescent leg warmers over jeans, so like, who is she to judge, but okay, so Tommy sits near me, not next to me, but like, close enough that I could hear him talking to his friend about the party on Saturday and I was like, “What party?” because no one tells me anything ever, and then Stacey, who magically knows everything because she’s, like, best friends with Jennifer now, even though they totally hated each other last month after that whole thing at the roller rink, you know, when Jennifer said Stacey’s bangs looked like a poodle exploded, but now they’re all BFFs again because Jennifer let Stacey borrow her Guess jeans for picture day, so anyway, Stacey’s like, “Oh, it’s at Mike’s house,” and I’m like, “Which Mike?” because there’s literally three Mikes in our grade, like Mike D. who wears the cowboy boots and drives that rusty truck even though he doesn’t have a license, or Mike R. who has braces and smells like Axe body spray even when he’s not wearing any, or Mike K. who’s just...Mike, I guess, so Stacey rolls her eyes at me like I’m the idiot for asking and goes, “Uh, Mike K., duh,” so then I pretend I totally already knew about it and was just testing her, but inside I’m freaking out because Mike K. is, like, so cute even though he’s not as cute as Tommy, who’s still sitting over there twirling spaghetti on his fork like he’s in an Italian movie or something so anyway, I’m sitting there trying to act all cool like I totally don’t care that Tommy is practically, like, right there, but then Stacey, who just has to be the center of attention at all times, goes, “You know, Mike totally likes you,” which, first of all, is totally not true because Mike K. barely even knows I exist, and second, she says it just loud enough for Tommy to maybe hear, and I’m like, “Oh my God, shut up, Stacey,” but I can’t say it too loud because, like, what if Tommy does hear, and then he thinks I actually like Mike, which I don’t, because duh, I’m all about Tommy, but then Stacey gets that smirk on her face, you know the one she does when she knows she’s totally ruining your life but pretending she’s just joking, and I’m about to, like, throw my totally fake spaghetti at her when the bell rings, so I grab my Trapper Keeper and rush to algebra class, and guess who’s sitting in the seat right next to mine—Tommy, of course, which would normally be awesome except I’m still all flustered from the Stacey drama, so I drop my pen, and it rolls under his desk so I’m reaching under Tommy’s desk to grab my pen, and I’m, like, so embarrassed because his shoes are right there, and I’m thinking, “Oh my God, what if he thinks I’m weird for crawling around on the floor like this?” when suddenly he makes this super weird noise, like a gurgle crossed with a scream, and I look up just in time to see him clutching his stomach, and for a second, I’m like, “Is this guy seriously about to throw up in algebra class?” but then his chest starts, like, bulging and writhing like something inside him is trying to claw its way out, and everyone is screaming, including Stacey, who jumps up onto her desk like that’s going to help, but honestly, I can’t even process what’s happening because then—BAM!—Tommy’s chest bursts open, and this slimy, horrifying creature shoots out, covered in blood and guts, and I’m frozen because I can’t believe what I’m seeing, and the thing looks around the room with these glowing, evil eyes before lunging at Mr. Thompson, who’s just standing there with his coffee like, “What the hell?” before it rips his head clean off, and then it’s complete chaos as the thing starts attacking everyone and the screams were so loud that it was like being in some crazy horror movie, but real, and I couldn’t move because the alien—like, this thing was pure nightmare fuel with claws and teeth and slimy green skin—was just tearing through everyone in the class, like Stacey was screaming her head off one second, and the next, she was in pieces, and I was just crawling backward under the desks trying not to puke or cry or both, and I don’t even know how I didn’t get spotted because this thing was, like, totally hyper-aware, but then the fire alarm started going off because I guess someone managed to hit it before they got shredded, and that distracted it long enough for me to grab my Trapper Keeper—because, priorities—and bolt out of the room, and as I was running, I could hear more screaming from the other classrooms, so obviously, it wasn’t just our room, like, how many aliens were there? And just as I made it outside, the whole school exploded in this massive fireball that knocked me flat, and now I’m sitting here on the curb, covered in ash and blood, writing this all down in my Trapper Keeper because no one is ever going to believe it happened!

Interestingly the bot “liked” this and another reply, before apparently being removed from existance. Probably for the best perhaps.

Leave a comment