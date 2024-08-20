I have an update today on Hortense from:

Hortense is fresh from a week and a half off work “from covid”. It sounds like this was somewhat debilitating. She unusually dropped off the world in various group chats this past week.

At the start of a group meeting this week, where generally people bring up anything of note, like safety concerns, etc., she excitedly volunteered:

“And just for everyone’s information, the CDC now recommends three negative antigen tests before you’re considered clear of covid. I got my 3rd negative this morning, so now I can be here.”

Really the only thing I could come up without an expletive was:

“OK… Three strikes and back to work!”

But I don’t really know what else was going on in the meeting because I had to go find out WTF this was about.

Well, its about this (link if you click the thing):

Maybe women have a better time of it, but I can really only hit one of these without splashing all over the place if I pee on it from about 6 feet away

So.

If you DON’T have symptoms, you’re supposed to give 3 chances at a false positive before you’re considered clean?

And if you DO have symptoms only two tries to be free?

I admit I’m struggling to understand this.

As all of us left the room following the meeting, she complained:

“You really don’t want this one. This is my third serious respiratory bug I’ve gotten this year, and was definitely the worst!”

I…

I suspect grabbing someone by the shoulders and shaking them while shouting “ARE YOU A FUCKING MORON!?!” is possibly considered some kind of workplace harrassment?

