I have an update today on Hortense from:
Hortense is fresh from a week and a half off work “from covid”. It sounds like this was somewhat debilitating. She unusually dropped off the world in various group chats this past week.
At the start of a group meeting this week, where generally people bring up anything of note, like safety concerns, etc., she excitedly volunteered:
“And just for everyone’s information, the CDC now recommends three negative antigen tests before you’re considered clear of covid. I got my 3rd negative this morning, so now I can be here.”
Really the only thing I could come up without an expletive was:
“OK… Three strikes and back to work!”
But I don’t really know what else was going on in the meeting because I had to go find out WTF this was about.
Well, its about this (link if you click the thing):
So.
If you DON’T have symptoms, you’re supposed to give 3 chances at a false positive before you’re considered clean?
And if you DO have symptoms only two tries to be free?
I admit I’m struggling to understand this.
As all of us left the room following the meeting, she complained:
“You really don’t want this one. This is my third serious respiratory bug I’ve gotten this year, and was definitely the worst!”
I…
I suspect grabbing someone by the shoulders and shaking them while shouting “ARE YOU A FUCKING MORON!?!” is possibly considered some kind of workplace harrassment?
Words fail me. I start looking for the exits when I encounter these people. Like when I see a mask hole at the store I turn and go down another aisle. I consider them high negative energy and potentially dangerous. The duped should have figured it out by now. It not then they’re just hanging around deaths doorstep
We used to call this syndrome Hypochondria.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/ca/basics/hypochondria