Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Twas some weeks before Christmas, and all through the mall Not a creature was stirring, Amazon captured them all There was this thing with a virus, not six years past To wear down and tire us, as we sat on our ass Or just up and dying, with spike infused veins Or so they say… maybe its just age… But in this dead mall sat a spoiled girl On Santa’s knee, snarling lips in a curl: “You’ll do as I say! We own your fat ass! You know what we have. We’ll share with the class.” Little Miss Smarty Pants, she thinks she is chosen “You people are ants!” Says a soul that is frozen Which is odd because… A much warmer place the source Of her line of thinking. Well, hell. Of course. “No hero will save you. We’ve taught you to believe In Saviors and Santas. But there’ll be no relief” “Nothing will stop us! Its plain as Day! Like clockwork in motion! We’ll laugh as you pray! You’ll get with the program. That nick on that ear… Much more than a cutman you’ll need my dear!” “I’ve said you’ll be Dead to us if you stray Maybe at 250 a false flag we will play Many years past… Black Tom or Pearl Harbor John and Bobby… wait. You need a barber!” “Whats with this beard? And suit of red… Why act so jolly when we want you dead?” And then the old elf looked her in the eye He giggled and laughed, fist raised to the sky: “You think that you have us with plans so well played But with random shitfuckery will your schemes be waylayed! We’re not going to do what our ancestors past Led us to this place. Weird and random is our task.” “You think that you have us. You think that we’re owned. You think you’re above us. It might be you’re still boned.” He then spoke no word, and he dropped that foul jerk And he stepped to his sleigh: “Shut up bitch, time to work!” “Shitfuckery’s afoot!”, and he set out with a whistle And away they all flew, like the down of a thistle But I heard him exclaim, ere he drove out of sight “Happy Christmas to all! And … at least put up a good fight!”

As it goes with these things, wasn’t quite sure where that was going to go. It was getting pretty dark… Well we’re actually at pretty dark, but given the season I chickened out and went happy ending. I think. Well. Happy as in Slim Pickens in Dr Strangelove happy at least.

Oh and yes the pic is AI. I couldn’t draw myself out of a paper bag. But I stayed with my own Vogon poetry to keep the average down.

I sorta attempted a sequel to this:

Which I’ve lazily reposted the last few years. I decided its time to move from that and go with some new hotness this year.

Speaking of lazily roposting — I should pull over some other seasonal bits that have landed in Sage’s comments last couple years:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Twas the night before Christmas And all through the house Not a creature was stirring Not even a mouse Gathered around the hearth In horror and gloom Staring at the red heap Toys strewn ‘round the room Pulmonary Embolism! The doc shook his head Good news: Santa’s boosted! Bad news: He’s dead

OK so much for the positivity I guess. OK lets finish up with a song then!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Amalekelikimaka is the thing to say When the people on the land you want are in your way That’s the friendly greeting that we send to you As we burn you all away Here we know that Christmas will be green and bright The bombs will fall and babies scream throughout the night Amalekelikimaka is the friendly way To say we won’t be needing you!

I can imagine the little girl in the first bit singing this on her way to school. Back in the 50’s or whenever that would have been.

Here’s hoping your holidays this year are filled with song as well!

Stay safe!

